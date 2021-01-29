Fire breaks out at barracks housing asylum seekers
16:28pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
A fire has broken out at a virus-hit army barracks in Kent where hundreds of asylum seekers have been living.
Footage of Napier Barracks in Folkestone shared with the PA news agency shows heavy smoke and blaring alarms can be heard.
Fire and police services are believed to be responding to the developing incident.
Migrant charity Care4Calais said: “A fire has broken out and fire engines have been called to Napier Barracks in Folkestone following an upsetting afternoon for the residents.”
It comes after more than 18,000 people signed a petition to shut down the barracks amid concerns over conditions inside.