Fire crews called to Blackpool Tower blaze
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at Blackpool Tower.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it had six fire engines in attendance on the promenade.
Footage from social media showed flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure.
The tower has been evacuated, a member of staff told the PA news agency.
The Blackpool Tower Eye, the visitor attraction at the very top of the structure, was not open to visitors today, according to the tower’s website.
A drone team and rope rescue team are currently at the scene, the fire service said.
The tower first opened in May 1894, and has an entertainment complex at its base with attractions including the famous Tower Ballroom.
It is the 125th tallest freestanding tower in the world, and features a glass-floored “skywalk” at the top offering visitors views of Liverpool and the Isle of Man.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox