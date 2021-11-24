Fire crews respond to large blaze in East Yorkshire
Emergency services have warned residents to keep their doors and windows closed as they respond to a large fire in Hessle, East Yorkshire.
Humberside Fire and Rescue said they were in attendance, adding: “We advise local residents to close windows and doors. Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads.”
Humberside Police also warned members of the public to avoid the area.
Footage posted to social media showed flames near residential housing, with a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.
Grace Grant, 25, told the PA news agency that she heard explosions coming from the fire.
“It was huge, smoke could be seen from miles away. As I moved off, explosions were happening around every 10 seconds”, she said.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox