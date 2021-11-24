24 November 2021

Fire crews respond to large blaze in East Yorkshire

By The Newsroom
24 November 2021

Emergency services have warned residents to keep their doors and windows closed as they respond to a large fire in Hessle, East Yorkshire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said they were in attendance, adding: “We advise local residents to close windows and doors. Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads.”

Humberside Police also warned members of the public to avoid the area.

Footage posted to social media showed flames near residential housing, with a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

Grace Grant, 25, told the PA news agency that she heard explosions coming from the fire.

The view from Buttfield Road of a fire in Hessle, Yorkshire (Grace Grant/PA)

“It was huge, smoke could be seen from miles away. As I moved off, explosions were happening around every 10 seconds”, she said.

