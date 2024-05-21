21 May 2024

Firefighters from across city tackle boatyard blaze

By The Newsroom
21 May 2024

No one was hurt in a fire which engulfed a canal-side, boatyard workshop, West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed.

Crews from seven fire stations attended the fire at the premises on the Stratford-upon-Avon Canal in Highters Heath, Birmingham, after it was reported to the emergency services at 3am on Tuesday.

A fire service statement said investigations had confirmed that the blaze started accidentally.

The statement said: “Crews from Billesley, Kings Norton, Highgate, Bournbrook, Hay Mills, Solihull and Aston responded.

“A hydraulic aerial platform was also sent to the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. There were no casualties or injuries.

“We revisited the scene this morning to damp down hotspots. Further revisits are planned throughout the day.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

financial news

French police shoot man suspected of planning synagogue attack

world news

New train services between London and Greater Manchester planned

financial news