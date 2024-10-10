Firing on peacekeepers ‘can never be tolerated’, says Irish premier

The Irish premier has warned that firing on peacekeepers “can never be tolerated or acceptable”.

It comes after reports that Israeli forces fired at United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) positions.

The Irish Defence Forces are serving with Unifil amid heightened conflict in the region.

In a statement, Unifil said Israeli forces had “repeatedly hit” UN positions in the last 24 hours, and that two peacekeepers had been injured.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said all Irish troops in the south of Lebanon were accounted for and continued to serve.

He said he was “deeply concerned” by the reports that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had fired at Unifil positions.

“We send our solidarity to the military personnel who suffered light injuries as a result,” he said.

“The members of the Irish Defence Forces serving with Unifil, both in Camp Shamrock and in posts close to the Blue Line, were not involved and remain well. They are continuing to carry out their mission with distinction, despite the extremely difficult circumstances.”

He added: “Firing on peacekeepers can never be tolerated or acceptable.

“The Blue Helmet worn by UN peacekeepers must be sacrosanct.

“They are serving on behalf of the international community in some of the most challenging places in the world. They are not combatants, and their role must be respected at all times.

“I again call on all sides for an immediate ceasefire which can facilitate full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and provide security to civilian populations in Israel and Lebanon.”

In its statement, Unifil said two peacekeepers had been injured after an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Merkava tank fired its weapon towards an observation tower at the mission’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing it to fall.

“The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital,” it said.

“We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

“Unifil peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under Security Council mandate. Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701.

“We are following up with the IDF on these matters.”

The Irish Defence Forces said they could confirm that all Irish personnel were safe and accounted for and their positions had not been subject to incoming fire.

“All necessary force protection measures are being observed,” they said in a statement on the social media network X, formerly Twitter.

“The Defence Forces can also confirm that Irish positions have not been subject to incoming fire.”

Irish deputy premier and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin said he “strongly condemns” the IDF targeting and firing on the Unifil positions.

“It is reprehensible and unacceptable to injure peacekeepers and to put them in harm’s way,” he said in a statement.

“Israel has an obligation to protect peacekeepers and its actions are in breach of international humanitarian law.

“There needs to be full accountability for these actions. No Irish troops were involved. All are safe and accounted for.”

There are 364 Irish troops deployed in Unifil, with 353 with the Infantry Battalion.

Two of the 25 outposts on the Blue Line come under Irish command in Unifil and approximately 30 Irish soldiers operate from one of these outposts.