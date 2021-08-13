Firms ‘expect domestic business travel to return to near-normal levels’

Domestic business travel will return to near-normal levels once the coronavirus pandemic is over, a new survey suggests.

Companies expect an average of 38% of staff to travel domestically for business after the virus crisis ends, compared with 40% before it began, the poll commissioned by the Department for Transport indicated.

Some 34% of the 465 managers or executives questioned said they expect staff who travel for business to do so around once per week, down from 40% before the coronavirus outbreak.

You can't shake hands on a deal through your computer screen

More than nine out of 10 (93%) firms said they had replaced at least some domestic business travel with virtual meetings during the pandemic, such as through Zoom.

Half of companies (50%) agreed that meetings with only virtual attendees are an adequate replacement for face-to-face interactions, while 28% disagreed.

The survey also suggested that the use of private cars as the main mode of domestic business travel has increased significantly, from 29% of trips before the pandemic to 43%.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, told the PA news agency: “Given that so many businesses are predicting their staff will not only return to pre-covid levels of work-related travel but might even travel more tells us something about the value they put on face-to-face relationships.

“They’re prepared, literally, to put in the extra mile to win new customers.

“The fact is you can’t shake hands on a deal through your computer screen.

“Those hoping to see big reductions in commuting and work-related traffic might be best advised to focus on encouraging employers to allow their office staff to work from home, rather than bearing down on business travel.”

The research was conducted between January 18-29.