First Minister calls for action to improve Scotland’s ‘climate resilience’

First Minister John Swinney has called for action to improve Scotland’s “climate resilience”, to mitigate the “unavoidable” impacts of climate change.

Speaking ahead of a visit to a river restoration project in Leven, Mr Swinney said Scotland’s communities were under “increasing pressure” from flooding, erosion, wildfires, drought and storms.

He said that by getting involved in climate action projects, local communities can improve the “climate resilience of their areas for the future”.

Mr Swinney said: “The climate emergency is not a distant threat, it is with us today.

“Flooding, coastal erosion, wildfires, drought and storms are putting increasing pressure on Scotland’s communities, businesses, and environment.

“That is why, alongside our work to reduce emissions, we must also take action to adapt and build Scotland’s resilience to the unavoidable impacts of climate change.”

The First Minister’s visit to the Leven River restoration project comes as part of Scotland’s Climate Week, with this year’s event, called Stories for Change, highlighting how taking climate action is good for the planet and for people.

Mr Swinney will meet members of the community, including primary school pupils.

He will hear how the project is helping to reduce flooding, boost biodiversity, and provide educational and recreational benefits in the area.

Mr Swinney continued: “This week is Scotland’s Climate Week, and the campaign is focusing on Stories for Change, demonstrating how taking climate action is not only good for our planet, but for us too.

“By getting involved in climate action projects, local communities can help shape their places and ultimately improve the climate resilience of their areas for the future.”

The First Minister will also visit the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre, where he will announce new Scottish Government plans to tackle the impact of climate change.