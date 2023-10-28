First Minister has not heard from in-laws trapped in Gaza conflict

The First Minister for Scotland has said he has not heard from his in-laws who are currently trapped in Gaza.

The family of Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, are stuck in the country amid the ongoing conflict.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said he has not heard from his in-laws and expressed his concern for those who are trapped in the conflict.

He wrote: “Thank you for your good wishes, I’m afraid we have not heard from my in-laws.

“My concern is for all the innocent people suffering for a crime they did not commit.

“If you did not vote for peace, while children are dying, then I do not know how you sleep at night. #CeasefireNow”.

Ms El-Nakla’s mother, Elizabeth, and her husband, Maged, travelled to the region ahead of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and have been trapped ever since.

Mr Yousaf had said on Friday he had been unable to contact his in-laws after communications in Gaza were cut off, adding he could “only pray they survive the night”.

The First Minister previously wrote to all political leaders in the country, urging them to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a letter understood to have been sent on Thursday evening, he said Israel has a right to defend itself following the attacks but added action must be taken now to stop the “staggering humanitarian disaster” unfolding in Gaza before it becomes “cataclysmic”.

Food, water, fuel, and medicine are being restricted, with limited humanitarian supplies – nowhere near enough – being allowed in

Mr Yousaf said: “The abhorrent terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7 must be unequivocally condemned, and I will continue to join you in doing so.

“Hamas must release immediately and unconditionally all hostages and cease its missile attacks on Israel.

“The killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs.

“Israel, like every other country, has a right to protect itself from attack, but in doing so it must comply with international law.

“Food, water, fuel, and medicine are being restricted, with limited humanitarian supplies, nowhere near enough, being allowed in.

“The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the largest humanitarian agency working in Gaza, has warned that unless fuel is allowed into Gaza immediately, the agency will be forced to halt all operations as of today.

“I am, therefore, writing to ask for your support in helping to stop the staggering humanitarian disaster we are witnessing, which is set to get even worse.

“We should stand together and unite in unequivocally calling on all parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor to be opened, so that lifesaving supplies can get into Gaza and innocent civilians who want to leave be given safe passage out.

“The situation in Gaza is at the point of being cataclysmic.

“All of us must do everything we can to prevent that.

“There must be no more dithering, or delay, together we must call for an immediate ceasefire.”