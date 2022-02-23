First musician performing at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert revealed

George Ezra will perform at the Platinum Party At The Palace celebrating the Queen’s 70-year Jubilee, it has been announced.

The singer, 28, is the first act to be revealed for the live concert on June 4 which celebrates Britain’s longest serving monarch.

Appearing on The One Show live from Buckingham Palace, Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp stood in the music room to announce the news.

In a statement, award-winning musician Ezra, who currently has chicken pox, said: “Hello everyone, I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, what an incredible honour to be asked.

“I look forward to seeing you all on June 4 where we can bring pop and roll to the palace.”

The Platinum Party At The Palace will have three stages, 3D-projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000, Kemp announced.

He added: “It is going to be a lot of fun. June 4 so you know the weather is going to be absolutely amazing, live on BBC One and absolutely the coolest party you have ever been too.

“Not only that but we are going to have rock royalty there, your favourite film stars, TV stars, all the musicians you could ever ask for, and then we have also got myself and Clara Amfo will be back in the action seeing how people are going on.

“But the most hi-tech thing we’ve got going on is the whole palace is going to have 3D-projection all around it so its going to look slick.

“It is live on BBC One and iPlayer, whether you are one of the lucky 10,000 that gets a ticket to come down here, but to be totally honest, this is not something you are going to be able to escape.”

The ballot for the tickets opens at 7am on Thursday February 24 and will remain open for one month so everyone has the chance of winning a pair of tickets.

In 2002, S Club 7 and members of the rock band Queen performed at the palace for the Golden Jubilee.

In 2012, Gary Barlow organised celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary, which featured performances from Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Sir Tom Jones, Sir Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran.

Co-hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating presented The One Show live from the blue drawing room at the palace to mark 100 days until the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Keating closed the show with a live performance of his song When You Say Nothing At All.