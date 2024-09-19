First people charged over riot sparked by e-bike crash deaths appear in court

The first people charged with rioting after the deaths of two teenagers in an e-bike crash last year have appeared in court.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 2023 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a South Wales Police van in Ely, Cardiff.

Tensions between local people and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

Lianna Tucker, 18, from Ely, was the first person to appear before Cardiff Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, charged with riot.

Tucker’s case, along with everyone else’s who appeared before the court charged with riot was sent to Cardiff Crown Court.

In total, 18 people were due to appear before the court on Thursday, with more due to appear on Friday.

Those appearing on Thursday were: Michalea Gonzales, 26, from Ely; Jaydan Baston, 20, from Caerau, Cardiff; Harvey James, 18, from Fairwater, Cardiff; Jumana Fouad, 18, from Ely; Jordan Webster, 28, from Ely; Kieron Beccano, 25, from St Fagans, Cardiff; Luke Williams, 30, from Ely; Jayden Westcott 20, from Ely; Zayne Farrugia, 24, from Caerau; Kyle Telemaque, 18, from Ely; Connor O’Sullivan, 25, from Caerau; and Callum O’Sullivan, 23, from Ely.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Ryan Knight, 19, from Splott, Cardiff, who failed to appear before the court.

Kyle Telemaque will also have a separate trial on allegations of drug dealing.

Harvey James, who was arrested with 12g of cannabis in his possession, was also given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £111 in costs and fees.

District Judge Stephen Harmes said: “I send you to crown court on October 21. You have to appear in the crown court at 9am.

“If you fail to attend there will be a warrant for your arrest.

“You turned up today so there’s no reason you shouldn’t turn up then.”

No indication of pleas was given and all were released on unconditional bail.

Alex Orndal, speaking on behalf of the prosecution, said the riot started after Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans “were involved in that collision and tragically passed away at the scene”.

The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these individuals are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial

He said members of the public grew “restless” throughout the evening as talk grew that the two teenagers had been pursued by a police van before the crash.

“A police cordon was set up to protect the scene and manage the increasing crowd,” he said.

“Shortly before 8am a glass bottle was thrown from the crowd which had steadily grown to 200 people.”

He said several officers were hit by missiles thrown by the crowd, including one who was hit by a petrol bomb.

Some 32 police officers and one member of the public were injured in the incident.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said 31 people had been charged with offences – 27 with riot and four accused of causing or threatening to cause criminal damage.

Eight of those charged are aged between 15 and 17.

Announcing the charges, Jenny Hopkins, the CPS chief crown prosecutor for Wales, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these individuals are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”