First vaccine doses in England for people 70 and over, by local authority
Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 70 and over in England who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.
The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to February 21.
In some instances the percentage is over 100% because population estimates will not correspond exactly to the number of people eligible for a first dose in that area.
The list is ordered by percentage starting with the lowest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 70 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose; estimated percentage of people aged 70 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose.
Westminster 14,345 62.7%City of London 730 63.4%Camden 15,809 67.7%Kensington and Chelsea 12,450 69.1%Tower Hamlets 9,842 71.8%Newham 13,188 73.2%Hackney 11,083 75.6%Southwark 14,235 76.6%Hammersmith and Fulham 11,350 79.0%Brent 22,647 79.5%Waltham Forest 16,771 79.5%Lambeth 15,095 79.8%Islington 12,093 80.6%Barking and Dagenham 11,342 81.8%Lewisham 16,600 82.0%Haringey 15,766 82.2%Luton 16,823 86.6%Greenwich 18,689 87.5%Wandsworth 19,567 87.5%Enfield 28,234 87.6%Croydon 33,018 87.8%Redbridge 24,036 87.9%Hastings 11,984 88.0%Ealing 27,439 88.0%Barnet 36,653 88.1%Manchester 31,893 89.5%Nottingham 24,521 89.6%Slough 9,191 89.8%Eastbourne 17,934 90.1%Birmingham 97,377 90.2%Forest of Dean 13,952 90.5%Leicester 26,858 90.6%Hounslow 20,923 90.7%Sandwell 32,769 91.0%Hillingdon 27,455 91.2%Merton 17,157 91.3%Wolverhampton 29,292 91.5%Harrow 26,314 91.6%Brighton and Hove 25,998 91.7%Havering 32,068 91.9%Mansfield 14,016 92.1%Southend-on-Sea 24,353 92.2%Sefton 44,691 92.6%Salford 24,514 92.6%Harlow 8,985 92.7%Kingston upon Thames 16,561 92.8%Welwyn Hatfield 13,249 92.9%Rochdale 24,014 93.0%Knowsley 16,870 93.0%Burnley 11,208 93.1%Tameside 26,793 93.1%Liverpool 48,191 93.1%Bexley 28,554 93.3%Sutton 21,656 93.4%Hyndburn 10,239 93.4%Oxford 12,924 93.5%Dover 19,025 93.7%Windsor and Maidenhead 20,062 93.7%Oldham 25,815 93.7%Kirklees 52,712 93.7%Elmbridge 17,795 93.9%Woking 12,052 93.9%Watford 8,752 93.9%Folkestone and Hythe 19,409 93.9%Pendle 11,479 93.9%Walsall 34,868 94.0%Thanet 23,338 94.1%Cambridge 11,199 94.1%Tunbridge Wells 16,267 94.2%Derby 29,600 94.2%Lewes 18,918 94.3%Stevenage 9,354 94.4%Lincoln 10,414 94.6%Ashfield 16,905 94.6%Basildon 22,432 94.6%Hartlepool 12,340 94.7%Barnsley 32,770 94.8%Hertsmere 13,708 94.8%Coventry 34,957 94.8%Gravesham 12,986 94.8%Ipswich 15,704 94.8%Great Yarmouth 16,967 94.8%Calderdale 26,922 94.8%Broxbourne 12,441 94.9%Brentwood 11,320 94.9%Dartford 10,994 94.9%Carlisle 16,396 94.9%Fenland 16,342 94.9%Boston 10,135 94.9%Richmond upon Thames 21,460 94.9%Newcastle upon Tyne 30,072 95.0%Bedford 21,480 95.0%Torbay 26,058 95.1%Swale 19,897 95.1%Thurrock 16,125 95.1%Bradford 54,365 95.2%Reigate and Banstead 19,143 95.2%Sheffield 66,699 95.3%West Suffolk 27,114 95.3%Tandridge 13,196 95.3%Spelthorne 13,244 95.3%Runnymede 10,840 95.3%South Lakeland 21,315 95.3%South Holland 16,351 95.3%Castle Point 16,381 95.3%Worthing 18,142 95.3%Portsmouth 21,404 95.4%Southampton 23,352 95.5%Bromley 41,537 95.5%Rother 22,360 95.5%Erewash 16,851 95.6%Dacorum 18,725 95.7%New Forest 38,292 95.7%Oadby and Wigston 9,008 95.8%Wirral 49,396 95.8%Bristol, City of 42,007 95.9%Middlesbrough 15,783 96.0%Rotherham 36,552 96.0%Blackburn with Darwen 14,623 96.0%Dudley 46,763 96.1%Reading 14,212 96.1%Gateshead 28,128 96.1%Tendring 31,770 96.1%North East Lincolnshire 23,120 96.1%Medway 30,906 96.2%Epsom and Ewell 10,527 96.2%Sevenoaks 18,648 96.2%Buckinghamshire 73,403 96.2%Epping Forest 18,612 96.2%Mole Valley 15,023 96.2%Braintree 21,820 96.2%Trafford 29,216 96.2%Wyre 22,446 96.3%Blackpool 20,313 96.3%Norwich 15,095 96.4%Bolton 34,692 96.4%Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 62,760 96.5%Peterborough 20,709 96.5%Plymouth 34,512 96.5%Darlington 15,525 96.6%Wellingborough 10,756 96.6%Chesterfield 15,588 96.7%Three Rivers 12,154 96.7%Craven 11,115 96.7%Bury 24,702 96.7%Waverley 20,851 96.8%East Suffolk 49,700 96.9%Crawley 10,491 96.9%East Staffordshire 16,343 97.0%Nuneaton and Bedworth 17,451 97.0%South Tyneside 21,182 97.0%Copeland 10,816 97.0%St. Helens 26,236 97.0%Solihull 33,354 97.1%York 28,021 97.1%Scarborough 21,267 97.1%Northampton 24,130 97.1%Wealden 30,716 97.1%Wakefield 46,388 97.1%Allerdale 17,126 97.1%Winchester 19,464 97.1%Breckland 25,415 97.2%Maidstone 23,832 97.2%Rugby 15,105 97.2%North Norfolk 25,282 97.2%Richmondshire 8,111 97.2%Surrey Heath 12,932 97.2%King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 28,759 97.3%Stoke-on-Trent 30,778 97.3%Rochford 14,764 97.3%Halton 15,868 97.3%Harrogate 27,696 97.4%St Albans 18,399 97.4%Bolsover 11,317 97.5%Arun 34,555 97.5%Isles of Scilly 431 97.5%North Warwickshire 10,157 97.5%Chichester 24,596 97.5%Barrow-in-Furness 10,406 97.5%East Hampshire 20,967 97.5%Canterbury 24,834 97.6%East Northamptonshire 13,981 97.6%Redcar and Cleveland 22,225 97.6%Bassetlaw 18,497 97.7%Doncaster 41,956 97.7%Adur 11,182 97.7%West Lancashire 18,330 97.7%Stockport 42,425 97.7%Kingston upon Hull, City of 27,062 97.7%Lancaster 20,916 97.8%Bromsgrove 16,441 97.8%North Hertfordshire 18,652 97.8%Eden 10,139 97.8%Eastleigh 18,843 97.8%East Cambridgeshire 13,139 97.8%Wigan 44,369 97.9%Warrington 28,331 97.9%Preston 14,740 97.9%Gloucester 15,572 98.0%Kettering 13,476 98.0%Newark and Sherwood 19,392 98.0%Stockton-on-Tees 25,393 98.0%Shropshire 57,493 98.1%Guildford 18,067 98.1%Malvern Hills 16,221 98.1%Lichfield 18,563 98.1%Rossendale 9,199 98.2%Vale of White Horse 20,028 98.2%County Durham 77,891 98.2%Herefordshire, County of 34,267 98.3%Newcastle-under-Lyme 19,289 98.3%Isle of Wight 29,214 98.3%Test Valley 20,069 98.3%Tamworth 10,176 98.3%Corby 6,960 98.3%Cannock Chase 13,726 98.4%South Ribble 17,051 98.4%Cornwall 102,356 98.4%North Tyneside 29,639 98.4%Havant 21,954 98.4%Broxtowe 17,490 98.4%Cheshire East 64,453 98.5%North Kesteven 20,280 98.5%South Staffordshire 20,252 98.5%Fylde 16,507 98.5%Cherwell 19,863 98.5%South Kesteven 23,689 98.5%Huntingdonshire 25,881 98.6%North East Derbyshire 18,311 98.6%South Oxfordshire 22,252 98.6%East Hertfordshire 19,725 98.7%Cheltenham 16,853 98.7%North Somerset 38,348 98.8%Wokingham 22,061 98.8%Mid Sussex 22,797 98.8%Cheshire West and Chester 53,662 98.8%East Lindsey 30,563 98.8%Amber Valley 20,370 98.8%Central Bedfordshire 36,983 98.9%Gosport 12,603 98.9%Warwick 19,976 98.9%Broadland 25,115 98.9%Swindon 25,476 99.0%Tonbridge and Malling 18,298 99.0%Rushcliffe 18,458 99.0%Leeds 88,952 99.0%West Lindsey 17,051 99.0%Somerset West and Taunton 29,285 99.1%Babergh 17,895 99.2%South Hams 17,733 99.2%High Peak 13,948 99.2%East Riding of Yorkshire 65,055 99.3%Chorley 16,845 99.3%Colchester 24,506 99.4%Worcester 12,639 99.4%Northumberland 56,927 99.4%Fareham 20,748 99.4%Stafford 22,655 99.4%North Lincolnshire 26,074 99.5%North West Leicestershire 14,802 99.5%Gedling 17,946 99.5%Bracknell Forest 12,674 99.7%Milton Keynes 25,987 99.7%Bath and North East Somerset 27,207 99.7%Chelmsford 25,454 99.7%Ashford 18,605 99.7%South Norfolk 25,164 99.7%Stratford-on-Avon 24,929 99.7%Maldon 12,006 99.7%Sedgemoor 21,465 99.7%Charnwood 24,376 99.8%Hambleton 17,813 99.8%South Gloucestershire 39,928 99.8%South Cambridgeshire 22,960 99.8%South Derbyshire 13,903 99.8%Hart 14,528 99.9%Mid Suffolk 18,595 99.9%West Oxfordshire 17,959 100.0%Sunderland 38,934 100.0%Exeter 15,629 100.0%Cotswold 17,151 100.1%Ryedale 10,891 100.1%Blaby 15,217 100.1%Dorset 82,301 100.1%East Devon 33,761 100.1%Horsham 24,333 100.1%Staffordshire Moorlands 18,224 100.1%Uttlesford 13,208 100.1%Redditch 10,842 100.1%Basingstoke and Deane 22,529 100.2%Wychavon 23,872 100.2%South Northamptonshire 14,101 100.2%Mendip 19,834 100.4%Ribble Valley 10,749 100.4%North Devon 18,426 100.5%Rutland 7,613 100.6%Teignbridge 26,331 100.7%Wyre Forest 18,871 100.7%Wiltshire 80,384 100.7%Hinckley and Bosworth 18,237 101.0%South Somerset 31,857 101.0%Daventry 12,703 101.0%West Berkshire 22,323 101.0%Selby 13,306 101.0%Tewkesbury 15,518 101.1%Harborough 15,249 101.3%Torridge 13,769 101.5%Derbyshire Dales 14,568 101.5%Mid Devon 14,264 101.7%West Devon 11,689 101.9%Telford and Wrekin 22,353 102.0%Melton 8,704 103.1%Stroud 20,324 103.4%Rushmoor 10,630 103.8%