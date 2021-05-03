Fisherman dies after falling from boat
A fisherman has died after being pulled from the water off the east coast of Scotland
The 64-year-old was reported missing at around 4.30pm on Sunday after an empty creel boat was found a mile north-east of Torness, East Lothian.
A major search was launched involving a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, two lifeboats from Dunbar, one from St Abbs and local fishing vessels.
A Coastguard spokesman said the helicopter crew winched the man from the water at around 5.50pm and attempted to resuscitate him as they flew to hospital.
Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the person involved
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05pm on Sunday, 2 May, 2021, police were called to a report of a man having fallen into the sea from a fishing vessel near Torness.
“Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was recovered from the sea.
“He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The Dunbar all-weather lifeboat crew recovered the boat and towed it to the town’s harbour.
A Dunbar Lifeboat spokesman said: “Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the person involved.
“We would also like to thank the fishing vessels who helped enormously with the search operation.”