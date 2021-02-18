Fishy caper tickles trainee court staff pink

A salmon make its way upstream on the River Tyne in Hexham, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A salmon make its way upstream on the River Tyne in Hexham, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
12:45pm, Thu 18 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Handling a salmon in “suspicious circumstances” has left trainee court staff tickled pink at the Old Bailey.

The fishy caper was the subject of a mock trial staged at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

A made-up defendant, Paul Carp, was charged with handling a salmon in suspicious circumstances.

The alleged offence was said to have taken place on January 15 at Fishpond Lock, Sutton, Surrey.

The mock-up jury netted the culprit in a fishy case at the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

Carp denied the offence but was found guilty by the mock-up jury made of up ushers and clerks.

The exercise was laid on in Court 10 of the Old Bailey as part of practical training for new staff.

While the case was entirely made up, the obscure offence, contrary to section 32 of the Salmon Act 1986, is genuine.

Sign up to our newsletter

Courts

Salmon

PA