Five charged after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt West End show

Five people have been charged with aggravated trespass after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted a performance of Les Miserables in London’s West End.

The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt at around 9pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The five people charged are Hannah Taylor, 23, Lydia Gribbin, 28, Hanan Ameur, 22, Noah Crane, 18, and Poppy Bliss, 19.

They have been released on bail and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 3.

Police said they are keen to hear from audience members who may have travelled from outside London to see the show.

Anyone with footage or information about the incident can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2074/5OCT.

Footage can also be sent to [email protected].

