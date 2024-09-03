Five children, including three aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 80-year-old man died following a “serious” assault in a park.

Leicestershire Police have launched a murder investigation after the elderly man died in hospital from injuries sustained in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on Sunday evening at around 6.30pm.

Officers have arrested five people, a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12, on suspicion of murder.

The alleged victim, who was walking his dog, is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.

The assault happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way and the group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived, the force said.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the park or the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: “Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

“Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

“A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns.”

Leicestershire Police has said in a statement that it will make a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) because they had prior contact with the victim.