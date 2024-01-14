Five people dead after attempting English Channel crossing

A fifth migrant has been confirmed to have died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France early on Sunday, French maritime authorities said.

On Sunday morning, ministers had been informed that several people died trying to launch from French waters, the PA news agency understands.

The incident happened near Wimereux at around 2am, triggering a major emergency response as 32 people were rescued and taken to Calais, while two people were in a critical condition, French authorities said.

French media said the migrants got into difficulty while trying to board the boat in darkness and cold temperatures.

France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said several “castaways” attempted to reach the beach before rescue teams discovered six unconscious people in the water and on the rocks along the coast.

Two others were found in a state of emergency, with one rushed to hospital and another receiving treatment at the scene for severe hypothermia, it said.

The prefecture said a rescue helicopter remained on “high alert”, adding that conditions in the Channel were “particularly dangerous”.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the “heartbreaking” deaths showed “we’ve got to stop the boats”.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “You can only think about what an appalling end it would be, and the cold waters of the Channel in the middle of the night. It breaks my heart to hear about it.

“But it just shows we’ve got to stop the boats, we’ve got to stop this illegal trade in human beings.”

The former prime minister argued that the solution is forcibly removing unauthorised arrivals to Rwanda, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Bill to get the stalled policy up and running returning to the Commons for crunch votes this week.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as a “tragic loss of life” but disputed the solution, saying on the same programme: “I absolutely agree that we need to stop these Channel crossings.

“They are dangerous, we have lost control of our borders, and we need to do something to stop the boats.

“Now, I think the starting place for that is to go after the criminal gangs that are running this vile trade.”

Charity Care4Calais said the Government’s “unworkable” plans were leading to “preventable” tragedies and called for more safe routes to the UK for refugees.

Chief executive Steven Smith said: “As we enter an election year, we must argue for the introduction of a system of safe passage so no one is forced to risk their lives crossing the Channel to claim asylum in the UK.

“It would end the tragic loss of life in our waters and save lives.”

The leaders of three groups on the Tory right warned the Prime Minister they could vote against his Rwanda Bill if he does not bow to their demands to toughen the legislation.

Mark Francois, Sir John Hayes and Danny Kruger urged colleagues to join them in “standing firm” when the “simply not good enough” legislation faces key votes this week.

The Bill, which the Prime Minister has placed as central to his promise to “stop the boats”, will reopen a rift in the Conservatives when it returns to the Commons on Tuesday.

A Home Office spokesperson told PA: ““We can confirm there has been an incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters.

“Our thoughts are with all those involved.

“French authorities are leading the response and investigation.

“We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

The UK Coastguard could not comment because the incident took place in French territorial waters.