Flights suspended amid snowfall in south following coldest night of the year

Dozens of flights have been suspended in the south of England amid snowfall across the nation following the coldest night of the year on Tuesday.

The Met Office has said temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight – and snow is on the way for much of the UK through the rest of the week.

Bristol Airport has temporarily closed for “snow clearing operations” with morning flights cancelled, and delays are also affecting passengers at other airports in the south of England.

Forecasters have predicted night-time sub-zero temperatures in all four UK nations until at least Friday.

Following a “very chilly” start to Wednesday, the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice which may lead to injuries from slips and falls and cause travel disruption.

At least 27 flights due to depart from the Bristol Airport on Wednesday morning have been affected by snow, while several arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham.

A spokesperson for the airport said “additional staff are on site to assist with the adverse weather response” and passengers have been advised to check with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced “minor delays” on Wednesday morning but “the airport is open and flights are operating”.

Network Rail is advising passengers to check their journeys in advance due to the Met Office warnings, but a spokesperson said there has been “no significant weather-related disruption” on the lines so far.

The warnings for Wednesday cover northern and eastern Scotland until 10am, and Northern Ireland and southern England until 9am.

Forecasters have said in most places the snowfall will continue until Friday, with a yellow warning for snow covering all of the UK north of Birmingham spanning from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice also covers London and the south from midnight on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.