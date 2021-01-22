Flood-hit residents in Wales to receive up to £1,000

Residents hit by recent flooding in Wales due to Storm Christoph will receive between £500 and £1,000 in support, the Welsh Government has announced.

More than 150 properties were affected, with some areas seeing more than 200mm of rain in 72 hours – more than an average month’s worth of rain in most parts of Wales

More than 40 separate flood warnings and flood alerts were issued by Natural Resources Wales, including two severe flood warnings, with homes evacuated in Bangor-on-Dee and Rossett, Wrexham, and Skewen in Neath, South Wales.

Local authorities have also reported that the storm caused significant traffic disruption.

The support payments will be made by local authorities, paid for by the Welsh Government, and are the same level of support provided to households following flooding caused by storms Dennis and Ciara last year.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Major flooding incidents can be devastating for the communities affected and the devastating scenes we have seen across Wales merit a strong and quick response for those householders affected.

“This is all the more harrowing when we consider those who have had to temporarily leave their homes, or who have seen their homes and belongings damaged by floodwater, have done so during the difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will support people who have suffered flooding in their homes with support payments of £500 and £1,000, similar to the support provided to households during storms Ciara and Dennis last year.”

Meanwhile, the Coal Authority is investigating the flooding in Skewen, with old mineshafts suspected of being the cause.

About 100 properties were evacuated from eight streets after a major incident was declared in the area on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Trudi Meyrick, of South Wales Police, said: “We would like to thank residents and the wider community for their co-operation in this difficult time for them all.

“We appreciate people are eager to get back to their homes and we are working with partners to allow this to happen as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime we ask people to please be patient as their safety is our top priority.

“We are also grateful for the support from the local community and we will work with residents and partners to co-ordinate offers of help but at this time we would again remind people that it is essential to stay away from the area.”

Karen Jones, chief executive of Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “Council officers remained at the scene throughout last night to monitor water levels and be on hand to support residents.”

Deputy chief fire officer Roger Thomas, of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, added: “We have specialist appliances working to pump water away from the area.

“Whilst we understand that this is a difficult time for those affected, and the wider community, we urge you to continue to keep away from the scene until such time as it is deemed safe for residents to return.”