Flooding likely in parts of Ireland as Storm Ciaran looms

Heavy rain from Storm Ciaran means flooding is “likely” across the island of Ireland this week.

The UK Met Office has issued yellow rain warnings for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has said there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soil is saturated and river levels are high.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Storm Ciaran has been predicted to bring more heavy rain and strong winds.

The office says that indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster, again with the likelihood of flooding.

Storm Ciaran, caused by a deep area of low pressure, was named by the UK Met Office on Sunday.

Its predecessors, Storm Agnes and Storm Babet, saw significant disruption and damage caused by flooding.

Met Eireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said weather disruption would be evident from Sunday evening.

“Even today (Sunday), heavy showers will bring a risk of localised flooding, especially to western areas and the north midlands.

“So, a yellow rain warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth and Westmeath until 9pm Sunday.”

Ms Kealy said the consecutive days of heavy rain would contribute to flood risk.

“Further heavy showers on Monday will add to already high rainfall accumulations,” she said.

“Then, more widespread and potentially heavy rain on Tuesday will lead to a further deterioration in ground conditions and river levels.

“So, there will be an ongoing risk of localised flooding as we move into the new week.”

Met Eireann said that there remains some uncertainty as to the exact path that Storm Ciaran will take but it is most likely to track past the south coast of Ireland.