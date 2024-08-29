Floral tributes left for mobility scooter user who was stabbed to death

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a man who used a mobility scooter was stabbed to death in east London.

Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, was attacked on Wednesday afternoon and two men have since been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 3.38pm on Wednesday to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, Clapton, and found a man with a stab injury.

He was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service but was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, bunches of flowers had been left at the scene by people who were in tears.

His sister, Simone Barnett, 45, from Hackney, told the PA news agency on Wednesday that her brother was “jolly, cheerful, caring” and “he never took nothing too seriously, he laughed everything off”.

He used to live in Clapton with his mother but his friends said he had moved to the Stratford area.

Ms Barnett said: “He comes around here (Clapton) all the time, everyone knew my brother – young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother.

“Everybody is family, he’s just that character.”

His friends said he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007.

One note left on a bunch of flowers at the scene read: “Jade, I have no words, we are all so shocked and numb, we cannot believe you are gone.

“Fly high Jade, we will never forget you.”

A local resident, who only wanted to be called Jacquie, said Mr Barnett was “going to be missed by everybody”.

The 59-year-old said: “He’s going to be missed by everybody.

“I’ve lived here all my life, his family brought him up amazingly, they brought him out of a dark place after his accident.

“He was just an angel really. He always had a big smile, he was always positive.”

Haken Koten, manager at nearby Costcutter, said he heard “screaming and shouting” after the stabbing.

He said: “We saw an air ambulance, everyone was screaming and shouting.”

A neighbour, who only wanted to be named as Christine, said when she saw police outside her home, she thought it must have been a traffic incident.

She said: “First I thought it was a traffic accident, you don’t think it would be a stabbing near where you live.”

A woman who was also at the cordon on Wednesday evening and who did not want to be named said: “He was always funny, making jokes, friendly with everybody, always had a smile on his face, and always pleasant.

“There’s not a bad thing I could say about him. I know him for a long time, he’s a nice guy, very nice guy, always see him, he’s always pleasant.

“You never expect (an incident like this) at all, to be honest, but to him, least of all – he’s just nice, always, always a pleasure to see him, he’s upbeat.”

Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation

A man who knew Mr Barnett, but also did not want to be identified, said he was “a young guy, good spirit, no enemies, no guns, no crime, no gangs”.

Two men, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested and remain in custody at an east London police station.

A black and grey mobility scooter could be seen standing behind the cordon on Wednesday evening, close to a forensics tent at the scene, but it could not be seen on Thursday.

The tent is on Overbury Street overlooked by a housing estate, with the cordon stretching onto Rushmore Road.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon.

“If anyone has any information about this tragic incident, I urge them to come forward and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.