Flynn: Scotland will need strong SNP voice at Westminster after general election

The SNP will be “Scotland’s voice” after the upcoming general election, the party’s Westminster leader has said.

Speaking ahead of the SNP’s so-called campaign council in Perth on Saturday, Mr Flynn took aim at both the Conservatives and Labour, claiming “Scotland’s values have never been further removed from Westminster”.

The Aberdeen South MP pointed to a statement from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which accused both of the UK’s biggest parties of a “conspiracy of silence”.

The SNP are Scotland's voice - and the events of recent weeks have shown why it's essential Scotland has a strong SNP voice

The influential think tank said tough financial decisions will be required after the election as it claimed the spring Budget will cut £18 billion from public services in real-terms between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

Mr Flynn also drew on the backlash to comments by Conservative donor Frank Hester about Labour MP Diane Abbott which Rishi Sunak described as “racist”.

The SNP MP said: “With the Tories embroiled in a racism scandal, and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party missing in action in the fight against Westminster’s austerity budget, it’s clear that Scotland’s values have never been further removed from Westminster.

“The SNP are Scotland’s voice – and the events of recent weeks have shown why it’s essential Scotland has a strong SNP voice.

“With Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer both planning another decade of austerity, the SNP will be Scotland’s voice opposing Westminster cuts and defending our NHS and public services.

“The Westminster parties are wedded to Brexit, austerity cuts and opening up the NHS to privatisation – and Tory and Labour MPs have shown they will always do the bidding of their Westminster leaders, no matter the cost to Scotland.

“At the general election, only a vote for the SNP will be a vote to stand up for Scotland’s values, defend Scotland’s interests, and advance Scotland’s journey to independence.”

The SNP event will be convened as a recent poll suggested Mr Flynn’s party is level with Labour in Scotland.

The Redfield and Wilton survey spoke to 1,000 Scots over the age of 16 on March 10 and 11, putting the two parties on 34% with voters.

The SNP increased by one point from the previous poll last month, while Labour remained on the same level.

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “As the SNP spend their Saturday talking among themselves about their independence obsession, the Scottish Conservatives will be talking to Scots about their real priorities.

“In swathes of seats across the country, only the Scottish Conservatives can beat Humza Yousaf and the SNP and ensure the focus moves on from their obsession and on to the real challenges facing them such as cutting NHS waiting times and growing our economy.”

Meanwhile, Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Any pretence that the SNP speaks for Scotland has been left in pieces by their decision to side with the oil and gas giants making eye-watering profits rather than Scots struggling with their bills.

“For too long Scotland has been trapped in a spiral of SNP and Tory decline – but change is possible.

“At the next general election, voters can reject the broken status quo and vote for a fresh start with Scottish Labour.

“The SNP only wants to send a message, but Scottish Labour will put Scotland’s voice at the heart of government and deliver the change our country needs – making work pay, lowering bills, delivering economic growth and renewing our public services.”