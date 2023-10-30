Foggy morning to light rain in afternoon: Sheffield weather on October 30
By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield, the morning will be a bit chilly with temperatures around 10°C and no sign of rainfall. In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C, but there will be scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, the temperature will drop slightly to 8°C with a bit of rainfall expected. The afternoon will also see temperatures of 8°C, but the rain will ease off.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from 9°C. Expect scattered showers throughout this period.
