30 October 2023

Foggy morning to light rain in afternoon: Sheffield weather on October 30

By AI Newsroom
30 October 2023

In Sheffield, the morning will be a bit chilly with temperatures around 10°C and no sign of rainfall. In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C, but there will be scattered showers.

Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, the temperature will drop slightly to 8°C with a bit of rainfall expected. The afternoon will also see temperatures of 8°C, but the rain will ease off.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from 9°C. Expect scattered showers throughout this period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spanish football chief banned for three years for 'that kiss' at women's World Cup final

world news

At least three dead after scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

world news

AI tools to be rolled out in classrooms to reduce teacher workloads, says PM

news