Footage shows knife-wielding teenager attacking London Deliveroo rider

Footage has shown a knife-wielding teenager attacking a London Deliveroo rider unprovoked in broad daylight before asking “is he dead?”

At just before 4.30pm on July 1 last year, the then 28-year-old victim was cycling home in Fore Street, Enfield, when Lewis Livingstone, 19, jumped onto the road and forced him off the bicycle.

Livingstone unsheathed a large knife and waved it at the victim, chasing him away from the bike.

He tried to ride away with the bicycle, but the Deliveroo rider tackled him to the ground.

While they were both on the floor, Livingstone stabbed the victim in the abdomen in front of horrified onlookers.

The victim screamed for help and his hands were slashed, before members of the public rushed in to stop the attacker.

His injuries were later assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

When asked why he had done it, one witness said Livingstone simply responded: “Is he dead?”

Livingstone, of Wellington Road, Enfield, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on March 15, having pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was also subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence, bringing the total to eight years’ imprisonment.

Livingstone tried to claim he was acting in self-defence, according to Scotland Yard.

Hendon Magistrates’ Court was used as a Nightingale Court instead of Wood Green Crown Court.

The victim said in a statement: “I believe this man was going to kill me, had the people not come to my rescue.

“I am still not over the shock and fear. I spent the night in hospital having nightmares. I still have a lot of pain on my side and hands as a result of being stabbed. I am now in the queue waiting for surgery on my hands.”

Investigating officer detective constable James Hunt said: “The victim continues to suffer with the physical and psychological impact of this incident.

“He was going about his day, having just bought some food, when he was thrust into a terrible ordeal.

“I know he is incredibly grateful to the people who came to his aid. Were it not for their bravery, this incident could potentially have been far worse.”