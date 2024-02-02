Footage shows moment Brianna Ghey meets up with teenage killers

Footage shows the moment Brianna Ghey met up with her teenage killers moments before she was stabbed to death, while released images of notebooks show how the murder was planned.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 15 at the time, have been found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna.

A video clip released by police shows the three of them together close to Linear Park in Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year, moments before Brianna was knifed to death 28 times.

Brianna, who was wearing a white hoodie, walked alongside Jenkinson as Ratcliffe lingered to the right of them.

Later dashcam footage showed the murderous teenagers leaving the park together, having killed Brianna.

The moment Jenkinson was arrested has also been released by police, showing her crying and asking: “How come I’m a suspect? Is it because I was the last person to see her alive?”

In separate bodycam video, Ratcliffe is seen kneeling on the floor as officers handcuffed him.

Ratcliffe held a blue ball as he was questioned by police days after the attack.

Photographs of Jenkinson’s notebooks, in which she sets out a detailed murder plan, have also been made public.

In one she writes: “Meet Eddie at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library bus stop. Wait until Brianna gets off bus then the three of us walk to Linear Park. Go to the pipes tunnel area.

“I say code word to Eddie. He stabs her in the back as I stab her in stomach.

“Eddie drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc.”

In others she has detailed notes on serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer, Harold Shipman, John Wayne Gacy and Richard Ramirez.

The pair were named for the first time on Friday.