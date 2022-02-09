Football club safety officer facing HR inquiry after fine over racist remark

A Coventry City safety officer fined £345 for making a racially offensive comment during a match is facing an inquiry under the club’s human resources procedures.

The Sky Blues confirmed on Wednesday that the employee, named in court as Nicola Pollard, had been suspended “pending further investigation” following court proceedings.

Meanwhile, Coventry-based Premiership rugby union side Wasps said Pollard no longer worked at the club, and added their support to the actions taken by Coventry City.

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday that Pollard used a racially abusive word when she was asked to investigate a complaint reported by an ethnic minority steward.

Magistrates were told Pollard, who had worked for Coventry for 24 years, was charged with causing racially aggravated distress after telling control room staff she would “go and deal with that ****.”

Pollard admitted using what her own lawyer described as the “filthy, horrid” four-letter word, but pleaded not guilty on the grounds it was not likely to cause distress during a Coventry-Middlesbrough match in March last year.

But magistrates deliberated for less than 30 minutes before convicting the 51-year-old, who is from Radford, Coventry.

Passing sentence, magistrates also ordered Pollard to pay £500 in costs and a £35 surcharge, after ruling that her actions had caused distress.

The court was told three other people were in the control box, including a police constable and a Birmingham City employee who said he was “astonished” when the racist word – which was not heard by the steward – was used.

The court heard the remark was made after Pollard was asked to investigate an allegation of racist and homophobic abuse made by a steward against a colleague during the evening fixture, which was held at Birmingham City’s home stadium.

Pc Sean Cockerton, who heard the comment, told the magistrates: “I heard the word being said.

“I just turned to her and basically told her to get out of the control room.”

In her evidence to the bench, Pollard said she had worked as Coventry’s safety officer for around six years.

Saying she had “no explanation” for her use of the offending word, she conceded that she was ashamed of what she had said.

“As soon as I said it, I apologised,” she told her trial. “I don’t know why that came out of my mouth.”

Following Pollard’s conviction, defence lawyer Mark Anderson said she had been suspended by Championship side Coventry and would now lose her employment.

“She is already having thoughts of having to sell her house and perhaps her car as well,” he told the court.

Pollard earned around £18,000 last year from work for Coventry and Wasps, the court heard.

Finding Pollard guilty, chairman of the bench Alison Fisher told her: “We have taken into account the descriptions given by the three gentlemen within hearing.

“All of them described being shocked, being astonished… disbelief really. At least one of them described being very uncomfortable.

“We believe that in their entirety all of these emotions and feelings constitute distress.”

In a statement, Coventry City said: “A club employee has been found guilty of causing racially aggravated distress in a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

“The employee was charged following an incident at a behind-closed-doors fixture last year at St Andrew’s.

“Following the verdict, the member of staff has now been suspended by the Football Club pending further investigation, in accordance with the Club’s HR procedures.

“The Club is not able to provide any further comment at this stage.”

A spokesperson for Wasps Group said: “The person in question no longer works for Wasps. The club campaigns actively for equality in all areas and fully supports the actions of the authorities and Coventry City Football Cub in this matter.”