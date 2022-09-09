Football matches and other events postponed as mark of respect for the Queen

All professional Scottish football matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen.

The decision came following discussions between the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Highland and Lowland football leagues.

The postponement will also incorporate the Women’s Scottish Cup fixtures this weekend.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA president, said: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, said: “Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the English Premier League (EPL) and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.

“The passing of the Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

It comes after the Scottish Rugby Union announced on Thursday that all domestic competitive matches would be postponed this weekend, as well as a women’s international between Scotland and Spain.

The Camanachd Association announced all shinty games are off this weekend, while two racing fixtures at Musselburgh have been cancelled.

A range of other events which were due to take place in the coming days have also been postponed, including Oban Pride on Saturday.

Organisers tweeted: “On account of the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II Oban Pride is postponed. A new date will be announced in due course.”

The Scottish Women’s Rally, promoting women’s rights and women’s voices, was due to take place outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday September 15 but is being rescheduled.

For Women Scotland said: “Following the death of the Queen, the Scottish Parliament is currently suspended and all events outside are cancelled until September 20, meaning that the Women’s Rally will not go ahead.

“We will let you all know when we are able to reschedule.”