Forbes and Swinney emerge as frontrunners as Government faces confidence vote

John Swinney and Kate Forbes have materialised as the early frontrunners for the SNP leadership as the Scottish Government faces a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.

The senior SNP MSPs have yet to formally announce their intention to succeed Humza Yousaf following the announcement on Monday he would step down.

Mr Swinney – who served as Nicola Sturgeon’s deputy first minister for almost nine years – has gained the support of senior party members, including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Health Secretary Neil Gray and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

In the hours after Mr Yousaf announced he would quit, Mr Swinney quickly emerged as a safe pair of hands for the embattled party – facing its second leadership contest in 13 months.

Speaking to journalists in Holyrood on Tuesday, he said: “I’m giving it all a great deal of thought to make sure that I come to the right decision for my family, my party and my country.”

The longtime MSP declined to stand in the leadership race last year, saying it was time for a new generation of SNP members to come to the fore.

Asked what had changed, he said: “Events change, don’t they? Nothing ever remains the same.

“What’s changed is that my party finds itself in a very different and more difficult situation than it found itself in 12 months ago.

“I would not be doing a service to the many, many, many people who have contacted me, asking me to stand, and if I don’t think about this properly, it wouldn’t be my style to ignore the representations made to me – I’m someone who listens and addresses the points that are put to me and that’s exactly what I’m doing just now.”

Ms Forbes, in her first public statement on a potential tilt at the leadership, said there was a “groundswell of support” in her favour.

“It’s still early days,” she said.

“We’ll obviously be considering things over the next few hours and so on – nobody’s declared yet, so I think we do still have a bit of time.”

Asked if she was tempted to run, she said: “I think for me it’s clear I have a groundswell of support amongst the party.

“That was clear from the last contest and clearly we need to weigh up what is in the best interests of the party, the country and my family.

“It’s what I’ve said quite consistently over the last year that if I were to run, those would be the conditions.”

Ms Forbes has also received the backing of several senior SNP members, including those regularly at odds with the party’s leadership such as Joanna Cherry and Fergus Ewing.

Nominations opened at 11.59pm on Monday, with potential candidates required to garner the support of 100 party members from 20 separate branches to make it through to the ballot – if one is required.

Meanwhile, a motion of no confidence in the Scottish Government is due to be debated on Wednesday.

Tabled by Scottish Labour after the First Minister’s decision to scrap the Bute House Agreement, destabilising his Government, Mr Yousaf is expected to speak in the defence of his record.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party was pressing ahead with the motion of no confidence because he does not believe the SNP can provide “stable, competent government”.

Mr Sarwar told BBC Radio Scotland: “It’s of course for other political parties to decide how they vote in that motion, but I think the principle still applies in our motion and that’s why we’re pushing ahead.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, however, decided to retract a Tory motion of no confidence in the First Minister. declaring “job done”.

On Tuesday, the First Minister chaired his first cabinet meeting since the announcement of his departure.

A spokesman for the First Minister said the Cabinet stood and applauded his entrance into the Cabinet Room in Bute House.

Addressing his ministers, the First Minister said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life and I’m grateful for having had the opportunity.”