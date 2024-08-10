10 August 2024

Foreign Secretary ‘appalled’ after 80 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

By The Newsroom
10 August 2024

The Foreign Secretary has said he is “appalled” by Israel’s air strike on a school in Gaza.

The strike on a school being used as a shelter killed at least 80 people and injured another 47, according to Palestinian health authorities.

David Lammy tweeted: “Appalled by the Israeli Military strike on al-Tabeen school and the tragic loss of life.

“Hamas must stop endangering civilians. Israel must comply with International Humanitarian Law.

“We need an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians, free all hostages, and end restrictions on aid.”

Israel’s military acknowledged the strike on Saturday morning and said it had hit a Hamas command centre operating inside the school.

Hamas denied having a base there.

The UK said on Thursday that it would pledge £6 million towards aid in Gaza as international development minister Anneliese Dodds visited Jordan to discuss brokering peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

