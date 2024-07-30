Foreign Secretary insists ‘no-one has a veto’ on recognising Palestinian state

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has insisted no-one has a “veto” on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

The Labour frontbencher was repeatedly pressed by MPs to outline the UK Government’s plan to recognise Palestine, amid suggestions such a move would “kickstart” the peace process.

Mr Lammy did not commit to a time frame but told the Commons that the Palestinians have a “just cause” and the UK will work with its partners towards a two-state solution.

Israel’s parliament overwhelmingly passed a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, in a largely symbolic vote ahead of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to the United States earlier this month.

Israel and Hamas are also currently considering a ceasefire proposal to end the nearly 10-month war and free around 110 hostages still being held in Gaza.

Speaking at Foreign Office questions, Labour MP Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree) said: “I believe recognition would level the playing field and would kickstart the peace process, which has been recognised by so many of our European counterparts.

“Recognition should not be at the conclusion.

“What will the Government do if Israel refuses to entertain any moves towards a two-state solution, which they have persistently and vocally rejected?”

Mr Lammy replied: “No-one has a veto on recognition.

“As I’ve said, we want it to be part of a process, it does not deliver a two-state solution in (and) of itself but it is absolutely right that the Palestinians are enabled to have a sovereign state.

“It is a just cause and we will work with other partners to bring that about.”

Independent MP Adnan Hussain (Blackburn) said the immediate recognition of the state of Palestine is “vital” to the UK’s commitment in upholding international laws and norms, to the processes required to bring about an “immediate and just peace”, and to the notion that “diplomatic means and not violence” would resolve the conflict.

He added: “Failure to recognise the state of Palestine has already had and continues to have catastrophic implications on the people of Palestine as they face what the international court has described as a plausible genocide.”

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran, who is of British-Palestinian descent, pressed for Palestine to be recognised before saying: “I know in my heart it is what Palestinians need to ignite the hope – two states cannot happen without that hope to unite Palestinians behind a final cause that will stop the killing for good.”

For the Conservatives, shadow foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell said: “Can I urge the Foreign Secretary to avoid any suggestion of some sort of international legal moral equivalence between a terrorist murderer and the elected head of a democratic state.

“And in any question to an arms embargo, to remember just a few weeks ago British arms and military personnel were defending our ally Israel from missiles launched by Iran.”

Mr Lammy acknowledged he was responding to “very, very serious issues”, adding he would approach them “with all sobriety and integrity”.

The Foreign Secretary has previously said the UK will not implement a blanket ban on arms sales to Israel but will consider issues linked to offensive weapons used in Gaza.

The new Government has also called for an immediate ceasefire in the region and to increase aid to Gaza.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 39,100 Palestinians, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

It began with an assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people.

Elsewhere in the region, the Foreign Office has urged British nationals to leave Lebanon and not travel to the country amid mounting tensions.