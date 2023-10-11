Foreign Secretary visits Israel to show ‘solidarity’ after Hamas attacks

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has travelled to Israel to show the UK’s “unwavering solidarity” in the wake of the Hamas attacks.

His arrival in the country on Wednesday comes as global leaders reel from the surprise incursion by Hamas, which has provoked a major retaliation from Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Both the UK and the US have been among those offering firm backing to Israel but concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians as air strikes continue to hit Gaza.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

The Foreign Office confirmed Mr Cleverly’s arrival in Israel on Wednesday afternoon. A spokesman said he was there to “demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s terrorist attacks.

“He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

A previous estimate had put the figure at more than 10.

The UK Government has not so far confirmed any figures for those believed dead or missing, pointing to the fast-moving situation in the region.

Among those known to have died is Nathanel Young, 20, who was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas’s attack.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

Jack Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is believed to be missing, while photographer Dan Darlington is feared dead.

A post from Mr Darlington’s sister Shelley on social media said he was “murdered” at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

His death has not been officially confirmed.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was invaded by Hamas gunmen.

Labour asked for clarity about the steps being taken by the Foreign Office to ensure that anyone who wants to leave Israel is able to do so.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, in a letter to Mr Cleverly, said: “While Israeli airspace has not officially been closed, most UK airlines have been forced to cancel their flights for the foreseeable future.

“This is obviously deeply concerning for all those who are desperate to return to loved ones in the UK.

“Several countries… have announced rescue flights to return their nationals who are stranded. Does the UK government have plans to do the same?”

Both the Government and Labour have been united on the right of Israel to defend itself in the wake of the assault by the Palestinian militant group.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that while Israel needed to respect international law, the UK would “absolutely defend Israel’s right to do what they need to do now to go after Hamas”.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer echoed that support for Israel on Wednesday.

Ministers have also in recent days stressed the need to protect the UK’s Jewish community.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told police chiefs on Tuesday that waving a Palestinian flag on British streets “may not be legitimate” if it is deemed to be a show of support for acts of terrorism.

Sir Keir suggested that flag-waving could be an issue in certain contexts.

He added: “It’s very important that at times like this we don’t conflate peaceful discussion of Palestinian issues with Hamas.

“Now, the flags is a different situation. It really depends on the circumstances. If it’s provoking or encouraging attacks that might be one thing, there might be other situations.”