Former Biden aide joins Sarwar’s campaign for Scottish Labour leadership

A former aide to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has joined Anas Sarwar’s team as the MSP bids for Scottish Labour’s leadership.

Mae Dobbs worked as a senior digital manager in the Biden/Harris campaign, publishing online content targeting swing states like Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania ahead of the US election.

The campaign strategist has been named head of digital in Mr Sarwar’s campaign, with the MSP saying she will help tackle online hate and disinformation.

The announcement came as the US prepares to inaugurate Mr Biden as its 46th president.

Mr Sarwar said: “Today’s inauguration of Joe Biden and (vice-president) Kamala Harris is heartening to any campaigner who has been fighting the hate and division which Donald Trump has sowed these last few years.

“Tackling hate – particularly digital hate – and fighting misinformation are crucial in protecting our democracy and bringing people together, something we badly need in these difficult times.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mae on my team to help do that.”

Ms Dobbs said: “Transforming digital campaigns is one of the key ways we can bring people together and tackle some of the division in our communities today.

“I’m excited to be part of this campaign, and to get started on a truly historic day for the United States of America.”

Nominations for the Scottish Labour leadership contest closed on Tuesday.

Monica Lennon, the party’s health spokeswoman, is running against Mr Sarwar in the race to replace Richard Leonard ahead of the Holyrood election in May.