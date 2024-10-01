Former Conservative Party deputy leader Michael Ancram dies aged 79

Tributes have been paid to the “stable voice” of former deputy leader of the Conservative Party Michael Ancram, who has died aged 79.

Mr Ancram, known formally as the 13th Marquess of Lothian, held the role under Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard for five years in the early 2000s.

He also served as shadow foreign secretary and had been a member of the House of Lords since 2010, in a political career spanning five decades.

He died in hospital surrounded by family in the early hours of Tuesday following a short illness, his family said in a statement.

New Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay posted on X: “I am sorry to hear of the passing of Michael Ancram who was a first-rate politician and a gentleman.

“The thoughts of all in the Scottish Conservatives are with his wife and family.”

Mr Duncan Smith said in his own X post: “I’m very saddened to hear the news my very good friend and political colleague Michael Ancram has died.

“He was a huge support to me when I was leader of the Conservative Party and a stable voice at times of difficult decision making.

“I will miss him enormously and my Party and country have lost a great public servant.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney said Mr Ancram was “a courteous and distinguished Parliamentarian” as he gave his condolences to his family.

Lord Donald Cameron, a former Scotland Office minister and former MSP, said his uncle had been “a huge support and inspiration”.

He said on the social media platform: “Some very sad news tonight.

“Michael was a man of great warmth, humour and generosity. As an uncle, he was a huge support and inspiration to me.

“We will all miss him very much. Eternal rest grant unto him.”

Jackson Carlaw, who briefly led the Scottish Tories in 2020, described Mr Ancram as “a politician of charm, principle and duty” who had “served our country with distinction”.

Mr Ancram was first elected as an MP for Berwickshire and East Lothian in 1974 but lost his seat in a snap election eight months later.

He returned to Parliament after defeating future Labour prime minister Gordon Brown for the Edinburgh South constituency five years later, before going on to serve as MP for Devizes from 1992 to 2010.

On retiring from the House of Commons, Mr Ancram joined the House of Lords in November 2010 by virtue of a life peerage, Baron Kerr of Monteviot.