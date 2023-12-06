06 December 2023

Former home secretary Suella Braverman to make personal statement to the Commons

By The Newsroom
06 December 2023

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has been granted permission to make a personal statement to the House of Commons.

The Commons Speaker’s office confirmed the Conservative MP, who was sacked from her Cabinet role last month, is expected to make a speech in the chamber after Government statements on the Hillsborough report and the Gender Recognition Order 2023.

With statements usually taking an hour, it means Mrs Braverman is expected to speak after 2.30pm.

Following her sacking, Mrs Braverman wrote an excoriating letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which she accused him of “magical thinking” over his approach to stopping migrants crossing the English Channel.

