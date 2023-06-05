Former Lib Dem leader Sir Menzies Campbell pays tribute after wife Elspeth dies

Elspeth Mary Campbell, the wife of former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell, has died aged 83, her husband has confirmed.

Lord Campbell, who served as MP for North East Fife for 28 years, said his “bright, beautiful and witty” wife for more than 50 years “will be very much missed” in a short statement released to mark her passing.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP paid tribute online, saying the party had lost “a much-loved member” who “brought levity and laughter to every room she entered”.

Sir Menzies, a member of the House of Lords since 2015 and current chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said: “After more than 50 years of marriage, my bright, beautiful and witty Elspeth has gone.

Elspeth brought levity and laughter to every room she entered. My thoughts are with Ming and the family at this difficult time

“She was my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence.

“When I had doubts about the leadership of the Liberal Democrats her advice was clear, she said ‘never say never’.

“She was renowned for her hosting of political Sunday lunches, which always lingered long into the evenings.

“Her passion for politics, her support of me and her love of her family will be very much missed.”

Lady Campbell of Pittenweem died at the couple’s home in Edinburgh having just returned from a period of recuperation in hospital.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP posted on Twitter: “We have lost a much-loved member of the ⁦@scotlibdems ⁩family today.

“Elspeth brought levity and laughter to every room she entered. My thoughts are with Ming and the family at this difficult time.”

Lady Campbell’s family said a private funeral service with a memorial will be held at a later date.