30 January 2024

Former Met Police officer acquitted of five counts of rape, court says

By The Newsroom
30 January 2024

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been acquitted of five counts of rape, an admin officer at Kingston Crown Court said.

Jade Ebanks, of Kilburn, north-west London, was found not guilty of charges, which alleged he raped one woman on several occasions before he joined the force.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Met in June 2021, had been accused of committing the offences between 2018 and 2020.

Ebanks was suspended from duty as a police constable after he was arrested in May 2022.

The former officer, who was based with the force’s North West Basic Command Unit, resigned a week before he was charged on April 28 last year.

