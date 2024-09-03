03 September 2024

Former Met Police officer charged with child sex offences

By The Newsroom
03 September 2024

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences.

Adam Merriman, 37, of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, is accused of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13 and six counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child; two counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child; possession of a prohibited image of a child; and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Merriman, who was a police constable in the Metropolitan Police, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

