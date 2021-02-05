Former MI5 head appointed as most senior officer in Queen’s royal household

The Queen with Baron Parker who has been announced as the new Lord Chamberlain (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
15:19pm, Fri 05 Feb 2021
The Queen has appointed the former head of MI5 as Lord Chamberlain the most senior official in her royal household, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, will take up his new role on April 1, succeeding Earl Peel who is retiring after more than 14 years in the post.

Baron Parker served as director general of MI5 from April 2013 until last year and was a career intelligence officer having joined MI5 in 1983.

Lord Parker shows the Queen artefacts relating to MI5's D-Day operations during her visit to the intelligence agency. Victoria Jones/PA Wire (PA Archive)

He hosted the Queen’s first visit to MI5’s headquarters in central London in February last year, when she praised the intelligence agency’s officers for the “tireless work you do to keep our country safe”.

Earl Peel, 73, delayed his retirement amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis while the search for his successor took place.

He was due to step down at the end of 2020 but extended his notice period by around three months.

