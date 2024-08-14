Former milkman handed 14-month prison term after charging at police in Whitehall

A former milkman who repeatedly charged at police during violent disorder in Whitehall has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

David Probert, 50, of Mill End, Hertfordshire, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one charge of violent disorder.

Footage played to the court showed Probert, who had recently been diagnosed with autism and suffered from physical and mental health issues, repeatedly lunging and charging at police who were attempting to diffuse the situation.

Police arrested 121 people following violent disorder outside Downing Street on Wednesday July 31, two days after a stabbing at a dance studio in Southport.

Bottles and cans were thrown at police and flares were launched at the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

The court heard police had to change into protective clothing during the demonstrations and five officers were injured as part of the disorder.

A statement read out in court on behalf of Probert claimed he attended the protest after being left “very upset” by the murder of three girls in Southport.

Those who engage in such violence can expect to receive serious sentences to punish and deter people from taking part in similar behaviour

Probert was initially arrested at the scene before being de-arrested once officers became aware of his physical issues.

He was arrested following the demonstrations after being identified in footage of the incident.

Sentencing, Judge Benedict Kelleher told the defendant: “Violent protest cannot be tolerated.

“Those who engage in such violence can expect to receive serious sentences to punish and deter people from taking part in similar behaviour.”

Commander Lou Puddefoot, of the Metropolitan Police, previously said on the Whitehall disorder: “The officers on duty in Whitehall that evening were operating in really challenging circumstances and faced unacceptable aggression and abuse.

“As is often the case with large-scale public order incidents such as this, so much of the work takes place in the days and weeks that follow.

“I want to thank the officers who have spent the past two weeks reviewing many hours of CCTV, phone and bodycam footage to build the cases that are being put before the courts.

“While we welcome the restoration of calm in London and across the country, we are not being complacent. We continue to stand ready to respond to any outbreak of disorder and to deal decisively with any offences.”