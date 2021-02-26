Former PM Theresa May gets first Covid jab

Theresa May has received her first Covid-19 jab (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Archive)
Fri 26 Feb 2021
Theresa May has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The former prime minister, 64, described the jab as “effective and painless”.

Mrs May thanked the NHS for their “heroic efforts” during the pandemic, urging others to follow suit by getting the vaccine.

All over 60s who have yet to receive their coronavirus jab are now asked to book an appointment online.

On Friday the Maidenhead MP tweeted: “I just had my first Covid-19 jab.

“It is safe, effective & painless.

“When it’s your turn, please #TakeTheVaccine.

“Only by protecting each other can we defeat this virus.

“Thanks to all the brilliant researchers, volunteers, NHS & military personnel for their truly heroic efforts.”

It comes as more than 18 million people in the UK received their first jab.

It was also announced people aged 40-49 are next in line for the vaccine, with Government advisers concluding that vaccinating in order of age remained the quickest way to cut deaths.

