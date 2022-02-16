16 February 2022

Former police officer denies sexually assaulting woman

By The Newsroom
16 February 2022

A former police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman who he is said to have met on a dating app.

Benjamin Mace, previously of Cambridgeshire Police, wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.

Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andrew facing renewed calls to lose Duke of York title after settling Virginia Giuffre sex claim case

world news

Prince Andrew bombshell! Duke of York agrees out-of-court settlement with sex accuser Virginia Giuffre

world news

Full statement on the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre’s settlement

world news