Former policeman jailed for attempting to murder ex-partner and her mother
A former police officer who attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend and her mother by driving a car into the funeral home where she worked has been jailed for 11 years.
Zoe Turnbull, 46, and her mother Beverley Turnbull, 71, were inside the premises in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders when the incident happened on December 7, 2022.
William McBurnie, 57, previously admitted attempting to murder the pair by driving the car at them “at speed” through the window of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, to their injury and the danger of their lives.
The women had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the vehicle.
McBurnie, who previously served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, was jailed for 11 years when he appeared at the High Court in Livingston for sentencing on Thursday, after pleading guilty at the same court last month.
The court heard he was drunk at the time of the incident.
Judge Lord Mulholland placed McBurnie on an extended sentence of 13 years, including two years of supervision on his release from prison.
McBurnie was banned from driving for 16-and-a-half years and issued with indefinite non-harassment orders concerning both women.
