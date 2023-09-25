Former shoplifter boasts of stealing more than £3m worth of goods

Former shoplifter Cullan Mais, 32, claims it's all too easy to steal from shops and recommends stricter anti-theft measures. Having stolen £3m worth of items in his criminal career, he suggests shop owners keep tills by exits, increase awareness of blind spots, use empty display boxes for high-value goods, maintain constant security, and avoid displaying alcohol. Mais, a former drug addict from Cardiff, Wales, now works for a charity and hosts a podcast discussing his past experiences.

Karl Quirante, 24, rose from kitchen porter to Best Young Pub Chef at the Great British Pub Awards, impressing with his fusion of pub classics and Asian flavours. Quirante, who began his culinary journey at the Briars Hall Hotel, was offered a role at The Cricketers pub in Ormskirk by the landlord who spotted his talent. Now a head chef, Quirante brings his Filipino roots to his cooking, presenting them in a customer-friendly way. The Cricketers' owner, David Speak, called Quirante a "real asset" to the pub.

Lewis Capaldi has announced an indefinite hiatus from touring due to struggles with his Tourette's syndrome, with support from actress girlfriend Ellie Macdowall. The singer, who halted all performances three weeks prior to Glastonbury, thanked fans for their understanding and support during the difficult period. Despite speculation of a split, it was confirmed that Macdowall was not present at the festival due to other commitments and continues to support Capaldi during this time. The singer expressed his difficulty in adjusting to the impact of his condition on his mental and physical health.

American rockstar Bruce Springsteen found love in shared interests and roots with wife, and bandmate, Patti Scialfa. With New Jersey origins, Italian and Irish ancestry, and a mutual love for music, the couple has been together since 1991 and share three children. They first met at a New Jersey bar in 1980 and Scialfa joined Springsteen's E Street Band in 1984. Despite Springsteen's marriage to Julianne Phillips (1985-1989) and a rocky journey in his personal life, the couple found their way back to each other and tied the knot in 1991. They continue to perform together onstage.

Maisie Williams, renowned for her role in the internationally popular series 'Game of Thrones', is reportedly worth nearly £6.5 million, largely due to her eight-year stint on the show. Her earnings were around $150,000 per episode, equating to roughly $1.5 million per series. She has also taken on other roles in programmes like 'Doctor Who', films such as 'The Falling', and various brand endorsements. She is currently set to star as Catherine Dior in the AppleTV+ series, 'The New Look', outlining the lives of fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel after World War II.

Liverpool-born model Abbey Clancy, 37, known for her modelling career and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, has secured her own show with ITV. 'Abbey Clancy's Celebrity Homes' will see her visiting the homes of celebrities, offering viewers an insight into the personal lives and design inspirations of the stars. In addition to her TV pursuits, Abbey continues to model, recently featuring in a Victoria's Secret lingerie campaign. She also launched a relationship-focused podcast 'The Therapy Crouch' with her husband Peter Crouch this year.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 reveals several UK billionaires and millionaires hail from Birmingham and the West Midlands, including legacy holders and self-made entrepreneurs. The wealthiest individuals from this region belong to varied sectors such as gambling, retail, IT, and property development. However, none made it to the UK's top 10. The UK's wealthiest are Gopi Hinduja and family, with businesses in manufacturing, finance, energy, and IT, followed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and chief executive officer of INEOS chemicals group.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, supported by his wife Yvonne McGuinness, prioritises improving as an actor over fame and family over location. Yvonne, a protective mother, artist, and Murphy's grounding influence, enables the actor to maintain a normal lifestyle despite his high-profile roles. They raise their two sons in Dublin, valuing their Irish roots. The fame, Murphy says, was never the goal; rather, he strives for a meaningful impact. Despite starring in numerous films, he ensures life outside the "bubble" of film sets and festivals for at least six months of the year. His latest film, Oppenheimer, releases 21 July 2023.

Former I'm A Celebrity star Nicola McLean claims that television personality Carol Vorderman has undergone cosmetic surgery for her figure. Vorderman, currently participating in I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, has always denied such surgery, insisting her figure is maintained by intermittent fasting and regular workouts. McLean was sceptical about Vorderman's natural look, particularly her enhanced posterior. Vorderman, who has won 'Rear of the Year' twice, last year attended an exclusive Juice Master retreat in Portugal, dropping a dress size during her stay. The 62-year-old does not weigh herself, a practice she has maintained since 1999.

St Helens, known for its Super League side Saints, is also the hometown of numerous renowned individuals. This Merseyside town has given birth to several successful personalities, ranging from acclaimed film directors to Premier League footballers. There are numerous famous figures who were born or brought up in St Helens, reinforcing the town's reputation for talent development.