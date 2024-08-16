Former staff members face trial accused of ‘unchecked’ abuse at boarding school

Six former staff members at a boarding school for boys with learning difficulties have gone on trial accused of a catalogue of offences linked to an alleged “culture of neglect” spanning from the late 1970s to 1991.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told some of the alleged victims at the now-closed Rhydd Court School in Hanley Castle, Worcestershire, were aged as young as eight or nine.

Opening the case against Michael Connor, aged 71, John Dixon, 84, Terence Heath, 76, Marie Handy, 52, Charmaine James, 64, and 78-year-old David Sykes, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC told the court: “The prosecution case is that children who attended that school suffered emotional, physical and sexual abuse on a systematic scale at the hands of both other children that were there, and members of staff.

“Those who worked at the school, the Crown say, allowed a cruel culture of neglect and ill-treatment to flourish… virtually unchecked.

“The prosecution say these defendants were part of a group of teachers and staff members who were aware of what was going on but did little or nothing to prevent it.

“Rather they used it to their own advantage, going on to commit similar offences against the children themselves.”

Jurors were told the council-run school would cater for around 90 pupils aged between eight and 18 with special educational needs at any one time.

Other staff members alleged to have been involved in wrongdoing, including headteacher James Moore, have since died, the court heard, while another is currently outside the jurisdiction of the court.

All six defendants have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit child cruelty between January 1979 and July 1991 with those who have since died and others to “cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health”.

Retired deputy headteacher Heath, of Hanley Castle, further denies conspiracy to commit a serious sexual offence and conspiracy to commit indecent assault.

Ex-Rhydd Court senior master Connor, of Crofton near Wakefield, has also pleaded not guilty to a further 12 charges, including four of conspiracy to commit a sexual offence and three of assault.

Dixon, a former woodwork and metalwork teacher, of Burgh le Marsh, Lincolnshire, denies one child cruelty charge and five sexual offences, including three indecent assaults.

Former art teacher Sykes, of Rotherham, further denies charges of indecent assault and causing actual bodily harm.

James, of Rathven, Banffshire, also denies two counts of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child. She worked at the school as a house-mother between 1983 and 1990.

Handy, of Bredon, Gloucestershire, has pleaded not guilty to a single further count of indecent assault of a male. She was employed as a house-mother at Rhydd Court, which occupied a former stately home near the River Severn.

The trial, which is expected to end in December, continues.