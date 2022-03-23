23 March 2022

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

By The Newsroom
23 March 2022

Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state, has died of cancer aged 85, her family said.

President Bill Clinton chose Ms Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996 and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of US government.

She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

