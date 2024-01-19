19 January 2024

Four bodies found in house after ‘distressing and tragic incident’

By The Newsroom
19 January 2024

Four people have been found dead at a house near Norwich on Friday morning, police said.

Norfolk Constabulary said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public.

The bodies of four people were found inside and the force believes they were all known to each other.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident.

“While we’re following a number of lines of inquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”

A cordon is in place and detectives from Norfolk and Suffolk police forces are leading the investigation.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and forensic exams are also under way.

