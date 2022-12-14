Four dead after migrant boat capsizes in Channel

Four people have died after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his “sorrow” at the “capsizing of a small boat” in the Channel, telling MPs there had been a “tragic loss of human life”.

The Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats were all involved in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning.

RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by more from Ramsgate and Hastings.

A Government spokesman said: “At 0305 today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress.

“After a co-ordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident. Investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course.

“This is a truly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today.”

Government sources told the PA news agency 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water.

A fisherman told Sky News that migrants surrounded his boat in the early hours of the morning “screaming for help”.

The skipper, named only as Raymond, said his crew saved 31 people stranded in the Channel, adding: “It was like something out of a Second World War movie – there were people in the water everywhere, screaming.”

Footage broadcast by Sky News showed a group of people, squashed inside a sinking dinghy which was filling with water, being hauled up over the side of a boat with rope.

In the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “I’m sure the whole House will share my sorrow at the capsizing of a small boat in the Channel in the early hours of this morning, and the tragic loss of human life.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected and our tributes to those involved in the extensive rescue operation.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Our prayers go out to those who capsized in the freezing waters of the Channel last night. It’s a reminder that the criminal gangs running those routes put the lives of the desperate at risk and profit from their misery. They must be broken up and brought to justice.”

In Dover, a black body bag was brought ashore on a stretcher from the Dover RNLI lifeboat at around 11.15am and taken to forensics tents outside the RNLI headquarters.

There are likely to have been freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight amid a cold snap sweeping across the UK.

The temperature recorded at Dungeness overnight was between 0C and 1C, according to the Met Office.

The tragedy came a day after Mr Sunak unveiled a raft of new measures in a bid to curb Channel crossings as he told MPs: “We have to stop the boats.”

More than 44,000 people have made the dangerous crossing this year, Government figures show.

At least 27 migrants died when a dinghy sank while heading to the UK from France in November last year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed her “profound sadness” at the news and said: “These are the days that we dread. Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour.

“It is for this reason, above all, that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of the people smugglers – evil, organised criminals who treat human beings as cargo.

“This morning’s tragedy, like the loss of 27 people on one November day last year, is the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings.”

Campaigners sought to blame the Government’s “hostile” asylum policies for the deaths which they said were “predictable and avoidable”, while Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the incident showed “debates about asylum seekers are not about statistics, but precious human lives”.

Ms Braverman told MPs: “Our capacity in this country is not infinite, we cannot accept everybody who wishes to come to the UK. That is a reality of the world and it is a reality of life.”