‘Four dead’ and more injured in Sydney shopping centre stabbing

Four people have died and more have been injured in a knife attack in a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach, according to reports.
Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney.
ABC News reported that seven people had been taken to hospital, including a nine-month-old baby.
The broadcaster said there were two attackers, one of whom had been shot dead by police.
A search is under way for the second.
New South Wales Police said in a statement: “A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction.
“Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.”
