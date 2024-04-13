Powered By Pixels
13 April 2024

‘Four dead’ and more injured in Sydney shopping centre stabbing

By The Newsroom
13 April 2024

Four people have died and more have been injured in a knife attack in a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach, according to reports.

Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney.

ABC News reported that seven people had been taken to hospital, including a nine-month-old baby.

The broadcaster said there were two attackers, one of whom had been shot dead by police.

A search is under way for the second.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: “A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction.

“Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

world news

Meta accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after lowering minimum age on WhatsApp

world news

Italian coastguard says nine migrants dead after boat capsizes off Lampedusa

world news