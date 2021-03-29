Four given life sentences for fatal stabbing of teenager

Three men and one teenager have been handed life sentences for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Harry Baker’s body was found at the intermodal terminal at Barry Docks in South Wales after being stripped of his clothing and left where he had been repeatedly stabbed on August 28 2019.

A trial at Newport Crown Court heard that Harry, who was from Cardiff, had begun selling hard drugs in Barry, which had led to him being targeted by other local dealers.

Earlier this month, Peter McCarthy, 38, Leon Clifford, 23, Leon Symons, 22, and Brandon Liversidge, 17, were all found guilty of murder.

Three other men – Lewis Evans, 62, Ryan Palmer, 34, and Raymond Thompson, 48 – were convicted of manslaughter.

The CPS said Thompson had been part of the group who had initially ambushed and pursued Harry, but broke off before the others chased the teenager into the secure docks compound.

It said Evans acted as a driver, helping the attackers to locate Harry and picking them up from the scene of the attack, with two knives found in undergrowth near the compound later being traced back to his kitchen.

On Monday, Judge Justice Picken told the group’s sentencing hearing in Newport: “(Harry Baker) did not deserve to die and his death is as tragic and unnecessary as that of anybody who is murdered, and I make that abundantly clear.”

Clifford was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years, while Symons and McCarthy were also given life sentences with a minimum of 28 and 23 years respectively.

Liversidge – who was just 16 at the time of the attack and can be named for the first time after the judge lifted reporting restrictions due to his age – was sentenced to detention with a minimum term of 20 years.

Evans was jailed for four years, Palmer for 11, and Thompson for six.

Another young person has lost their life needlessly as a result of knife crime

After the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Miles, of South Wales Police, said: “No sentence will ever be long enough for them. Harry was robbed of his future and an opportunity to turn his life around, and his family and friends have been robbed of a much-loved son, brother and friend.

“They have shown tremendous strength and dignity throughout the investigation and subsequent court proceedings and our sympathies remain very much with them as they now try to begin rebuilding their lives.

“The defendants showed a complete disregard for human life on the night of the attack, and that lack of respect and remorse has continued throughout this trial.”

Kelly Huggins, of the CPS, said: “Harry was deliberately targeted and ruthlessly hunted down by these people, who carried out a merciless attack.

“Unfortunately, another young person has lost their life needlessly as a result of knife crime.”