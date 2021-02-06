Four killed, including three children in Gwinnett mobile home fire

By US Newsroom
19:00pm, Sat 06 Feb 2021
A mother and her three young children have died after their mobile home caught fire in Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Fire Department said crews responded to a fire in Snellville around 2:19am on Saturday morning.

Firefighters pulled two children out from the blaze and then went back inside where they found a third child and an adult. Officials said all four victims have died.

Officials have not confirmed the ages of victims, but neighbours told Channel 2′s Christian Jennings that the children were all under the age of five.

