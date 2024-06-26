Four men arrested at Prime Minister’s home released on bail

Four men who were arrested at the Prime Minister’s constituency home have been released on bail, police have said.

The group were detained at Rishi Sunak’s house in the village of Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, North Yorkshire, at around 12.40pm on Tuesday before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

North Yorkshire Police said the men are a 52-year-old from London, a 43-year-old from Bolton, a 21-year-old from Manchester, and a 20-year-old from Chichester.

On Wednesday, a force spokesman said the four have all been released on conditional police bail and “the investigation remains ongoing”.

A video has been released by protest group Youth Demand showing a young man entering the Prime Minister’s property and appearing to defecate in a lake.

The group said the action was a “parting gift” for the Prime Minister and the Conservative Government.

In a press release, it identified the man in the video as Oliver, 21, a student from Manchester, and included a statement from him.

“We have so much to thank the Tories for: from crumbling schools, shit in the rivers and a collapsing NHS, to creating a nation with more food banks than McDonald’s and 4.3 million UK children living in poverty,” he said.

“From allowing their mates to get filthy rich from selling weapons to battle-test on toddlers in Gaza, or by drilling for more oil as the world burns – it’s quite a legacy!”

Youth Demand describes itself as a campaign calling for an arms embargo on Israel, as well as for the Government to revoke all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.

Earlier this year, Mr Sunak condemned the group after it staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The demonstrators hung a banner outside Sir Keir’s house that read: “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red hand prints.

It is not the first time the Prime Minister’s home has been targeted by protesters.

In August last year four Greenpeace protesters were arrested and charged with criminal damage after allegedly climbing on to the roof of Mr Sunak’s home in Kirby Sigston.

Four men who were arrested at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency home in North Yorkshire have been released on bail (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )